Loved ones struggle with why New Mexico friends were killed

Sweeney would send Mata coloring pages, school assignments and pictures of Ryan to keep in touch when he was locked up. It had been years since she saw Mata in person, but she said they talked last year about him getting to know his son and getting his life straight.

“I told him, 'I want you to be happy. I don’t want you to worry about Ryan and I financially. I made it to where I already know, you need to take care of you and focus on you and get better so you can be part of Ryan’s life,’" Sweeney said. “That was the plan, and things didn’t go as planned.”

Separate from the friends, Apostalon was likely in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was killed, Albuquerque police said. They confirmed Wednesday that he died by blunt force trauma but didn't release other details.

The 60-year-old from Albuquerque had no criminal record. After some financial trouble, Apostalon had been working odd jobs.

While Sean Lannon is considered the primary suspect in the four killings, charges have yet to be filed. He's due in court next month on charges in the New Jersey slaying.

Albuquerque investigators planned a trip back east next week to question Lannon again. Grants police talked to him shortly after his arrest in St. Louis.