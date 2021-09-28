Low vaccine rate highlights Wyoming conservative streak

Statewide, more than 96% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. Yet the daily flow of COVID-19 failed to persuade many Campbell County Memorial Hospital employees to get the vaccine.

Only 39 percent of the hospital’s workforce is vaccinated, and there are no plans to require or incentivize it, said the hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr. Attila Barabas. Wyoming’s statewide vaccination rate of 41% is well below the national rate of 55%.

“I’m a big believer in freedom of choice. I honestly think that’s a fundamental aspect of being an American. And I think mandates can be troublesome and can cause a pushback to some degree,” Barabas said.

The doctor got the vaccine and has encouraged relatives and patients to do the same. Ultimately, though, “that has to be a choice that you make,” Barabas said.

Wyoming’s view of vaccine mandates could come to a head soon. Wyoming officials are promising a vigorous fight against Biden’s vaccine mandate, with talk about using the president’s coronavirus relief funds to compensate businesses for fines levied against them for defying the mandate.

At the same time, they are gently encouraging people to get the jab.