LSU coach accused of ignoring sexual harassment complaint

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 74-year-old woman told state lawmakers Friday that she spoke directly to Louisiana State University football coach Ed Orgeron about sexual harassment she endured in 2017 from one of his star players, adding he did nothing to reprimand the running back.

Gloria Scott, a security worker at the Superdome in New Orleans, said then-LSU player Derrius Guice walked up to her with his friends at an event and told her: “I like having sex with older women like you" and “I want your body,” among other vulgarities while rubbing his body.

“I have never felt so embarrassed,” Scott, who is a grandmother, told lawmakers during an appearance in which she broke down at times in tears.

Scott said she called LSU and reported the incident and eventually received a return phone call from Orgeron, who she said offered to put Guice on the phone to apologize. Scott said Orgeron asked her to “please forgive (Guice) because he’s a troubled child.”

Scott said she refused to speak to the player and urged Orgeron and other LSU athletic officials to keep Guice out of an upcoming bowl game as discipline — a request that wasn't fulfilled. After the call, Scott said she never heard from Orgeron again.

The football coach denies ever speaking with Scott.