Lucky few Bills fans eager to cheer on team from stands

In allowing a limited number of fans to attend the game, state health officials required everyone — including stadium officials and media — entering the stadium to show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of kickoff.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced that of the 7,157 people who took part in the rapid testing, 137 tested positive for the virus.

Cuomo, a Democrat, had previously said he would be at the game. But he changed his mind after some Bills fans questioned why the governor would be allowed to attend when the team was limiting seating.

In a teleconference with reporters, the governor also said that that there were three additional cases of New York residents infected with a new strain of the virus. Two were connected to a cluster in Saratoga, New York, while the third involved a 64-year-old man who tested positive for the variant in Nassau County, Cuomo said.

The new cases suggest that infections from the strain “are more widespread than the numbers would suggest,” Cuomo said.

In Buffalo, fans were gathered in groups of two and four in being scattered around the two lower bowls of the 70,000-seat stadium, with the third deck left empty. Tailgating was forbidden and fans were required to wear masks.