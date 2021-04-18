Luke Bryan wins top ACM Award, but female acts own the night

This combination photo shows, from left, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton, nominees for entertainer of the year at this years ACM Awards.
In this Aug. 3, 2020 photo, Mickey Guyton is photographed during a remote portrait session in Los Angeles on Aug. 3, 2020, left, and Keith Urban appears at the 13th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn. on August 21, 2019. Guyton and Urban will host the Academy of Country Music Awards in April.
Carrie Underwood appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and CeCe Winans performs during the Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Oct. 15, 2019. Underwood will sing with gospel legend CeCe Winans on Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards.
FILE - Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney from the band Dan + Shay perform on NBC's Today show in New York on June 28, 2019. The duo will perform at Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards.
Country stars Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton are hosting the ACM Awards this year in front of a small crowd of medical workers. The hosts said there was no one more deserving to get a special seat for the show airing on CBS.
Country star Miranda Lambert is channeling “Barbie Elvis” for her ACM performance with Elle King, while Maren Morris gets to sing with husband Ryan Hurd for their first awards show performance as a couple.
Chris Young, left, and Kane Brown perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments.
Thomas Rhett performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments.
Matthew Ramsey, second from right, and members of Old Dominion, accept the award for group of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
Blanco Brown appears at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
Blanco Brown presents the award for group of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt medical workers seat in the audience at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
Miranda Lambert, left, and Elle King perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments.
Hosts Keith Urban, left, and Mickey Guyton speak at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
Host Keith Urban speaks at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
Luke Combs performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments.
Eric Church performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments.
Carrie Underwood performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments.
Carrie Underwood, left, and CeCe Winans perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments.
Miranda Lambert, center, performs "In His Arms" at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
Lee Brice, left, and Carly Pearce accept the award for single of the year for "I Hope You're Happy Now" at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
Martina McBride presents the award for single of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
Alan Jackson performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments.
Martina McBride, from left, presents Lee Brice and Carly Pearce with the award for single of the year for "I Hope You're Happy Now"at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
Luke Bryan appears on screen accepting the award for entertainer of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
In this video grab provided by CBS, Chris Stapleton accepts the award for album of the year for "Starting Over" during the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tenn.
Ingrid Andress, left, presents the award for male artist of the year to Thomas Rhett at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Te nn.
Keith Urban performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments.
Mickey Guyton performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments.
Carly Pearce performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
Leslie Jordan appears at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
This combination photo shows Mickey Guyton, from left, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood performing at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show aired on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. Underwood brought the Academy of Country Music Awards to church. Morris won two honors, including song of the year, Lambert performed three times and held onto her record as the most decorated winner in ACM history and Guyton, the first Black woman to host the awards show, gave a powerful, top-notch vocal performance.
Maren Morris accepts the award for female artist of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
Maren Morris is seen in the audience at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
Maren Morris, left, and Ryan Hurd perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments.
Ingrid Andress presents the award for male artist of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
Carly Pearce accepts the award for single of the year for "I Hope You're Happy Now" at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
Mickey Guyton attends the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments.
Host Mickey Guyton speaks at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
CeCe Winans performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments.
By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Carrie Underwood brought the Academy of Country Music Awards to church. Maren Morris won two honors, including song of the year. Miranda Lambert performed three times and held onto her record as the most decorated winner in ACM history. And Mickey Guyton, the first Black woman to host the awards show, gave a powerful, top-notch vocal performance.
Though female country stars didn’t compete for the night’s top prize – Luke Bryan was named entertainer of the year – they owned Sunday’s ACM Awards.
Underwood’s performance stood out the most. She was joined by gospel legend CeCe Winans and the dynamic duo blended their voices like angels onstage. Underwood performed songs from her recent gospel hymns album “My Savior,” kicking off the set with “Amazing Grace” and “Great Is Thy Faithfulness." Then Winans joined in, matching her strong vocal performance.
Lambert performed three times, first alongside rock-pop singer Elle King for a fun, energetic performance of their new duet “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” Lambert, who founded pet shelter nonprofit MuttNation, also performed alongside album of the year winner Chris Stapleton for “Maggie’s Song,” a tribute to Stapleton’s dog who died 2019. Her final performance was with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.
The performances that aired Sunday were pre-taped at various locations in Nashville, Tennessee, including the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. Winners, wearing masks, accepted awards in real time in front of small audiences made up of medical and health care workers.