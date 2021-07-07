Lynching memorial organizers plan slavery museum expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The organization that created the nation’s first memorial to lynching victims has announced a major expansion of a museum designed to trace the impact of slavery and racism through the centuries.

The Equal Justice Initiative announced Tuesday that it is moving and expanding its Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, which explores the consequences of enslavement, mob violence, and Jim Crow laws.

EJI’s Executive Director Bryan Stevenson said an understanding and appreciation of that history is needed “if we are going to evaluate contemporary issues in a thoughtful way.”

“A bold aspiration of the museum is to help create a world where our children’s children are not burdened by the legacy of slavery, where racial bias and discrimination are not factors how people can live and grow, to get to a place that feels more like equality and justice and freedom,” Stevenson said.

“To achieve those lofty goals, we have to understand the nature of the problem with much more clarity and much more specificity than I think most of us understand those problems.”