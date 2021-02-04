'Ma Rainey,' 'Minari' and Boseman lead SAG nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Chadwick Boseman received two posthumous nominations from the 27th Screen Actros Guild Awards on Thursday, while the Korean American family drama “Minari” and Spike Lee's Vietnam veteran drama “Da 5 Bloods” were among the nominees for best ensemble.

The nominees, announced on Instagram Live, differed notably from the Golden Globe nominations announced the day before. While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association spurned films with largely non-white casts in its tops awards, the actors guild nominated a strikingly more diverse slate of nominees for its top award, best ensemble.

Up for best ensemble are Regina King's “One Night in Miami," about a 1964 meeting of four Black icons; the August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Lee Isaac Chung's “Minari”; Lee's “Da 5 Bloods” and Aaron Sorkin's 1960s courtroom drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7."

All of those films, except Sorkin's, were overlooked Wednesday by the Globes. “Minari," set in Arkansas but with largely Korean dialogue, was even ruled ineligible for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's top award, best dramatic film.