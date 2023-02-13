Today is Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Monday, Feb. 13
Patrick Mahomes was magical when the Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed him to pull off another Super Bowl comeback. Playing on an injured ankle, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. The Chiefs won their second NFL title in four years and two-time NFL MVP Mahomes earned his second Super Bowl MVP award. Mahomes and Jalen Hurts excelled in the first Super Bowl matchup featuring two Black starting QBs. But Mahomes turned it up in the second half after reaggravating a sprained right ankle.
A questionable late penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with less than two minutes remaining meant that a scintillating Super Bowl 57 had a bit of an underwhelming finish. The Chiefs — who won 38-35 — were driving and faced third-and-8 at the Eagles 15-yard line with 1:54 remaining when Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw incomplete to JuJu Smith-Schuster. But officials flagged Bradberry for defensive holding, which negated the incompletion and gave the Chiefs a first down. Replays showed that Bradberry made light contact with Smith-Schuster, but it didn’t appear to affect the play. Kansas City was able to essentially run out the clock from that point forward and kick a late field goal for the win.
Rihanna has delivered a soaring Super Bowl halftime performance with a major surprise — she is pregnant with her second child. The pop superstar kicked off the show suspended on a platform high above the field at State Farm Stadium. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air and belted out the lyrics to “Bitch Better Have My Money.” The singer wasn't the only one to rise above the crowd — several dancers also performed on platforms above the field. She ended the show as she started — suspended in the air.
Advertisers bet big that viewers were turning to the Super Bowl for a comforting escape, and delivered a series of advertisements that relied on familiar celebrity faces, light humor, and plenty of cuddly dogs. This wasn’t a year for edgy humor or experimentation. After three years of a global pandemic, with economic uncertainty looming ahead and the war in Ukraine stretching on, advertisers just wanted people to feel good. Super Bowl advertisers each year try to reach the more than 100 million people tuning into the broadcast. It’s a pricey proposition: ads can cost as much as $7 million for 30 seconds.
China says more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission. In response, the United States denied that it operates any surveillance balloons over China. The Chinese allegation came after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had crossed from Alaska to South Carolina, sparking a new crisis in bilateral relations that have spiraled to their lowest level in decades. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson gave no details about the alleged U.S. balloons. China says the balloon shot down by the U.S. was an unmanned airship conducting meteorological research that had blown off course. It has accused the U.S. of overreacting and has threatened to take action in response.
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days. Pentagon officials believe the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace has no peacetime precedent. The head of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, Gen. Glen VanHerck, says part of the reason for the repeated shootdowns is a “heightened alert” following a spy balloon from China that emerged over U.S. airspace in late January.
ANTAKYA, Turkey — Turkish authorities are targeting contractors allegedly linked with buildings that collapsed in the powerful Feb. 6 earthqua…
The Philippines has accused a Chinese coast guard ship of hitting a Philippine coast guard vessel with a military-grade laser and temporarily blinding some of its crew in the disputed South China Sea. According to the Philippines, the Chinese ship also maneuvered dangerously close to block the Philippine patrol vessel from approaching one of the disputed islands last week. The Philippines has filed nearly 200 diplomatic protests against China’s aggressive actions last year alone. China claims the South China Sea virtually in its entirety, putting it on a collision course with other claimants. A Philippine official says it's the first time China has used lasers on Filipino personnel. China responded by accusing the Philippines of trespassing in its territorial waters.
David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the Long Island hip-hop trio De La Soul, has died. He was 54. His representative Tony Ferguson confirmed reports of Jolicoeur's death Sunday. No other information was immediately available. In recent years, Jolicoeur, had said he was battling congestive heart failure, living with a LifeVest machine affixed to his person. Jolicoeur was born in Brooklyn but raised in the Amityville area of Long Island, where he met Vincent Mason (Pasemaster Mase) and Kelvin Mercer (Posdnous) and the three decided to form a rap group, with each taking on distinctive names.
New Mexico State has called off the rest of its men’s basketball season after reviewing a police report that cited three players for false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact against a teammate. In a statement, chancellor Dan Arvizu said the action was needed after receiving additional details of reports related to hazing allegations against players. KTSM-TV in El Paso, Texas, obtained what it said was a redacted police report with none of the players named. The station said the report detailed the victim telling investigators that on Feb. 6, three members of the team held down the victim, removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to hit him in the buttocks, The victim also said the players touched his scrotum.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1991, during Operation Desert Storm, allied warplanes destroyed an underground shelter in Baghdad that had been identified as a military co…
In 1923, the New York Renaissance, the first all-Black pro basketball team, is organized. Rens become one of the dominant basketball team of t…
***