Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins unanimous pick: VMI's 1st Black leader

Last December, the statue of Jackson was removed. Before it was taken down, freshmen were once required to salute it.

The statue was the latest in a long list of Confederate statues and monuments to be dismantled across the U.S. in the aftermath of the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the racial justice movement that followed. VMI, which had resisted calls to remove the Jackson statue last summer, changed course after the Washington Post's story.

Prior to becoming interim superintendent, Wins spent 34 years as an officer in the U.S. Army. In his final command, Maj. Gen. Wins was the first Commanding General of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command. He has received a number of awards and holds two master’s degrees from the Florida Institute of Technology and the National War College.

As a cadet, Wins was a standout basketball player who finished as one of the school's top five career scorers. In four years, he led VMI from last place in the Southern Conference to the league finals during his first-class year. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in economics and commissioned into the Army as a field artillery officer.

