Male tennis players surveyed on LGBTQ attitudes, environment

Pride Sports enlisted researchers at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, to help develop the survey.

“We’ve never had a circumstance where a sport has approached us,” said Erik Denison, a behavioral science researcher at Monash. “It’s always the other way, where either the LGBT community has approached the sport and said, ‘You need to do something about this problem’ and (the sport was) ... dragged along on the journey. Or the sport has a crisis.”

His description of the ATP’s approach: “Hey, we want to do more than just put up rainbows. We actually want to figure out what to do that’s going to be meaningful and drive change.”

“I don't think anyone’s denying that homophobia is a problem in tennis, just like it is in any sport,” Denison said.

It is rare for male athletes on U.S. pro teams to publicly come out while they are active. In June, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first NFL player to do so. No active NHL player has, although a Nashville Predators prospect did in July.