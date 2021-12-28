 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mama bear, 3 cubs climb tree, take nap in urban Virginia

  • 0

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A mama black bear and three cubs clambered up a tree and napped in the middle of a Virginia neighborhood before voluntarily ambling on hours later, wildlife officials said Tuesday.

The four black bears left their lofty perch on aptly named Bruin Drive in the city of Chesapeake around midnight Monday, Chesapeake Animal Services announced on Facebook.

Officials had asked residents near the tree to stay inside and blocked off the road from outside visitors in order to give the bears “space, quiet, and time.”

Police were first alerted to the bears about 2 a.m. Monday, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WAVY-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Israeli air raid targets key Syrian port of Latakia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News