Man, 19, killed when elevator collapses, crushes him in Atlanta

In a statement, the property manager for the complex said more than a dozen people were in the elevator moments before the fatal incident, pushing it past its 3,000-pound weight limit. However, residents said they’ve been voicing concerns about the elevator’s safety for months.

Officials from Champion Prep Academy, a program that bridges the gap between high school and college for athletes hoping for scholarships, confirmed the student succumbed to his injuries and said his family is traveling from Missouri to Atlanta.

Champion Prep Academy football players who asked not to be identified told CBS46 that during the ordeal, they were unable to see the top half of their friend's body because it was crushed in between the gap. Only his bottom half remained dangling, they said.

"I ain't even got the words," one teammate said in disbelief. "His feet were moving at first. Then it stopped. He went unconscious."

Another teammate said, "We all came here for school. I came here three weeks ago, and we instantly clicked, so seeing somebody I'm close with like that, it hurts."

When CBS46 journalists tried to gather information at the location, security personnel kicked them off the property.

The-CNN-Wire