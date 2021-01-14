Man accused in fire that killed 36 expected to plead guilty

The building was packed with furniture, extension cords and other flammable material but had only two exits and no smoke detectors, fire alarms or sprinklers, prosecutors say.

Almena, who was released from jail over coronavirus concerns, likely won’t be locked up again, though he may continue to be monitored in his home another 1 1/2 years and be subject to three years of supervised probation.

A jury deadlocked on the charges in September and a new trial has been scheduled for July. Almena's co-defendant, Max Harris, was acquitted of the same charges.

“My heart dropped, especially when I heard it was going to be a slap on the wrist. I want my daughter back; we want to be with our family members who died. He gets to be with his family,” said Colleen Dolan, the mother of victim Chelsea Faith Dolan.

She said families were not informed of the plea deal possibility before Wednesday.

“I’m totally disappointed in how the DA’s handled this case and even more in the outcome,” said David Gregory, whose daughter Michela Angelina Gregory died in the fire. “I guess now we are supposed to just move on with our lives as if this is something we should just accept.”