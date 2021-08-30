Man accused in Georgia spa shootings to appear in court

Georgia’s new hate crimes law does not provide for a stand-alone hate crime. After a person is convicted of an underlying crime, a jury must determine whether it was motivated by bias, which carries an additional penalty.

Long said during the hearing in Cherokee County he planned to kill himself that day and went to the massage businesses thinking the shame he felt from paying for sex acts would push him to do it. But while sitting in his car outside the first spa, he decided to kill the people inside.

After shooting five people at that spa in Cherokee County, he got in his car and drove about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south to Atlanta, where he shot three women at Gold Spa and one woman across the street at Aromatherapy Spa, police have said.

He then got back in his car and headed south on the interstate, and authorities have said he intended to carry out similar attacks in Florida.

But his parents had called police after recognizing their son in images from security video posted online by authorities in Cherokee County. His parents were already tracking his movements through an application on his phone, and that allowed authorities to find him.

He was taken into custody in south Georgia and told detectives he struggled with pornography and sex and felt tremendous guilt when he viewed porn or engaged in sexual acts at massage businesses, Wallace said during last month's hearing. Long blamed the victims for his inability to control his impulses, Wallace said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.