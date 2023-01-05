Man accused of chewing off man's ear said victim was a robot trying to kill him, police say

A man accused of chewing off the ear of a 78-year-old man on a light-rail train platform near Portland, Oregon, told detectives he thought the victim was a robot trying to kill him, police said.
Koryn Daniel Kraemer was charged with second-degree assault in Multnomah County District Court on Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said. Kraemer, 25, entered a not guilty plea to the charge.
Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, police and deputies responded to a light rail platform in Gresham after a caller said they could see a lot of blood and an attacker on top of a victim, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Officers used force to remove Kraemer from the victim and the victim was taken to a hospital, the affidavit said. The victim's right ear was bitten off in the attack and part of his skull was visible, the affidavit said. He was sedated but in stable condition, according to the document.
People are also reading…
Investigators said the suspect initially gave his name as El Baker, and he was booked into jail under that name. Multnomah County jail staff later identified the man as Kraemer, who had recently moved to Portland from Georgia, the affidavit said.
Kraemer told a detective he consumed alcohol, marijuana and fentanyl pills before the attack, according to the affidavit, and said he could tell by how the victim smelled that he was a robot. He also told police he spit the flesh onto the ground.
Kraemer is being held in custody without bail.
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 5
Thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one. The crowd applauded as pallbearers carried Benedict’s cypress coffin out of the fog-shrouded St. Peter’s Basilica and rested it before the altar in the vast square outside. Pope Francis opened the Mass with a prayer and closed the ceremony an hour later, by solemnly blessing the casket before the pallbearers brought it back inside the basilica for burial in the grottoes below ground.
Eight people including five children were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home. Authorities have not provided more details or a potential motive for the killings. Officials say the victims were found Wednesday when police did a welfare check at the residence in Enoch, a city of about 8,000 people located 245 miles south of Salt Lake City. Police say they did not detect any threat to the public. Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson says the deceased were all members of one family.
Pressure is building on Kevin McCarthy to determine whether or not he can win over enough fellow Republicans to become House speaker. Thursday is Day 3 of the standoff between McCarthy and 20 colleagues withholding the support the California Republican needs for the job. So far, six votes have failed to elect a speaker. The impasse has left the House unable to fully form and govern. McCarthy said after a round of late talks Wednesday that progress is being made. But Colorado Republican Ken Buck has told the GOP leader to “figure out” the path forward. McCarthy's conservativedetractors appear intent on waiting him out, as long as it takes.
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers’ deteriorating relationship. The Guardian reported the claims on Thursday, saying it obtained an advance copy of the book. The memoir, titled “Spare,” is due to be published next week. It said Harry recounts a 2019 argument at his Kensington Palace home, in which he says William called Harry’s wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.” Harry claims William grabbed his brother by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him down. Buckingham Palace has not commented on the claims.
Officials in California have ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barrels through the state. The storm is bringing high winds and rain that threaten widespread flooding and have knocked out power to more than 100,000 people. Most of the San Francisco Bay Area will remain under flood warnings into late Thursday night. In Southern California, the storm is expected to peak in intensity overnight into early Thursday morning. Hundreds of people have been told to evacuate in part of Santa Barbara County where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018.
The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho, where he's charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Authorities are expected to move quickly on a first court appearance, possibly as early as Thursday. His return to the state also means sealed case documents that could answer key questions will soon be released publicly. Bryan Kohberger was a 28-year-old criminology doctorate student at Washington State University, just 10 miles from the University of Idaho. He was arrested at his parents’ Pennsylvania home last week on an Idaho warrant. Kohberger did not fight extradition.
The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. Rick Singer’s punishment is the longest sentence handed down in the sprawling scandal that exploded into newspapers headlines in 2019. Singer pleaded guilty nearly four years ago to paying off entrance exam administrators and coaches to get often undeserving students into elite schools with inflated test scores and bogus athletic credentials. He also helped authorities build the case against dozens of others by secretly recording phone calls and meetings with wealthy parents who paid huge sums to get their kids into the school of their choice.
President Joe Biden says he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Canada and Mexico. It will be his first visit to the border since taking office. Biden says he hopes to see “what’s going on” there. He also plans to make remarks about border security on Thursday. There have been large increases in the number of migrants at the border even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows authorities to turn away many people seeking asylum. Republican leaders have criticized the president over his border security policies and questioned why he hasn't made a trip there yet.
Patients, most of them elderly, are lying on stretchers in hallways and taking oxygen while sitting in wheelchairs as COVID-19 surges in China's capital Beijing. The Chuiyangliu hospital in the city's east was packed with newly arrived patients on Thursday. China last month abandoned its most severe pandemic restrictions after nearly three years of lockdowns, travels bans and school closures that have taken a heavy toll on the economy and prompted street protests not seen since the late 1980s. It also comes as the the European Union “strongly encouraged” its member states to require COVID-19 testing of passengers from China. China has warned of “countermeasures” if such policies were to be imposed across the bloc.
A family member says rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after disappearing for months. His cousin posted on Instagram Wednesday night that the 35-year-old London is “safe and well." The statement didn't say where he'd been or where he was found. The family filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police last week and asked for the public's help in finding him. The LAPD said London was last seen in October in the city's Skid Row area. London was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 and frequently collaborated with Kanye West.
NFL players and coaches are rallying to support Damar Hamlin, two days after the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped and he needed to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati. Colts safety Rodney Thomas made the two-hour drive from Indianapolis to Cincinnati to provide his sedated friend words of encouragement. Vikings defensive tackle and former Bills teammate Harrison Phillips arranged to have dinner delivered to the hospital. Hamlin's marketing representative Jordan Rooney told The Associated Press the player's recovery is moving in “a positive direction.” The Bills say Hamlin is still in critical condition but has shown signs of improvement.