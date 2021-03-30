Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting boy arrested in Miami

Investigators said boy had placed pillows in his bed to trick his parents into thinking he was sleeping before leaving the house on Friday night. He said he walked to a friend's house about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away.

He was on his way home when he was forced into a car, police said. The boy told investigators he tried to get out, but the car's child locks were engaged.

An arrest report said Santiesteban pulled his car onto a roadside swale in the Brownsville neighborhood near Miami and forced the child into the backseat, where he assaulted him. Police said a brief struggle ensued and Santiesteban shot the boy.

Santiesteban denied the accusations, police said. It was not clear whether he has an attorney.

Investigators had sought help from anyone in the area with surveillance video. Before the arrest, Zabaleta pleaded for more information.

“If this individual is so brazen to do this, God knows what else he’s willing to do,” Zabaleta said then. “The longer this individual is out there, then the longer that our children in that area are not safe.”

