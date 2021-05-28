Man accused of shooting, injuring 3 in Times Square charged

NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of shooting and injuring three people in Times Square earlier this the month has been charged after arriving in New York from Florida where he was arrested.

Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of assault, reckless endangerment and criminal use of a firearm, the New York Police Department said on Friday.

Muhammad has denied that he is responsible for the shooting on May 8 that wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl. The victims did not know each other.

New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig has said that Muhammad was identified as the gunman by his brother, who told officers he was the intended target of the shooting.

U.S. Marshals arrested Muhammad near Jacksonville, Florida, four days after the shooting, along with a woman who authorities said traveled with him from New York.