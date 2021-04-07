Man accused of strangling "I-5 Strangler" won't face death

But it wasn’t until 2009 that a San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office investigator used new developments in DNA evidence to connect him to additional slayings in Northern California counties.

Kibbe pleaded guilty to six additional killings in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty.

Those victims were Lou Ellen Burleigh, 21, in 1977 and Stephanie Brown, 19; Lora Heedrick, 20; Katherine Kelly Quinones, 25; Charmaine Sabrah, 26; and Barbara Ann Scott, 29, all in 1986.

Kibbe was serving multiple life terms without possibility of parole when he was killed.

In a letter to The Mercury News last month, Budrow said he killed Kibbe on the same day they became cellmates, initially so he would have a cell to himself.

“What had started out as my original bare-bones plan of doing a straightforward homicide of a cellmate to obtain my single-cell status evolved into a mission for avenging that youngest girl and all of Roger Kibbe’s other victims,” he wrote.

