Man accused of taking Amazon truck, leading police on chase

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man stole an Amazon truck that was making deliveries and led troopers on a chase along Interstate 93 through two communities before he was arrested, New Hampshire State Police said.

The vehicle was taken in Concord on Sunday afternoon, police said. Officers spotted it in Hooksett heading south on the interstate, but weren't able to stop it. They pursued the vehicle through Manchester, where the truck ultimately came to a stop on a dead-end road.

The driver got out and state troopers arrested him with the help of a police dog. The 40-year-old man was described as homeless. He and a trooper were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The man was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, aggravated driving while intoxicated, among others.

It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

