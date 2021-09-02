Man arrested after MSNBC reporter covering storm is accosted

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Federal marshals arrested an Ohio man Thursday who was accused of running toward and yelling at an MSNBC journalist who was doing a live report by a Mississippi beach after Hurricane Ida.

Benjamin Dagley, 54, of Wooster, Ohio, was sought by police in Gulfport, Mississippi, on suspicion of assault and by the sheriff's department in Ohio's Cuyahoga County for a probation violation, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

MSNBC journalist Shaquille Brewster was reporting Monday in Gulfport when live video showed a man pulling over in a pickup truck and running directly toward Brewster and yelling into the wind, “You're going to report this accurately, right?”

A local curfew was in place. Brewster and the camera operator turned away from the man, who kept yelling. As Brewster said he would end his report, the man could be seen on camera walking toward him, still yelling.

Brewster is Black, and the man in the truck was white, leading to conversations on social media about the racist optics of the encounter.