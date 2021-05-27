Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (AP) — Three police officers escaped major injury after they were fired upon by a man during a standoff at a home in a Dallas suburb, police said Thursday.

Officers were responding to a call of a suicidal person when the 60-year-old man opened fire on them late Wednesday, Flower Mound police said. All three officers wore protective gear that prevented major injury, Police Chief Andy Kancel said.

“With patience and professionalism we averted a great tragedy,” he said.

In statements posted online, police earlier said that the three officers were shot and wounded. Kancel specified Thursday that one was struck by fragments, one was injured by glass after a bullet struck a ballistic shield and one was shot in the chest, but armor prevented major injury.

Police had returned fire but the man was not struck, Kancel said.

The man, whose name hasn't been released, surrendered shortly after 5:30 a.m. after a SWAT team used tear gas in the home, Kancel said. The man was taken to a hospital because of the tear gas exposure but was expected to be arrested after he is released from the hospital, Kancel said.

The police chief said the man's name will be released when he is booked in jail.

One officer was treated at the scene and the two other officers have been treated and released from the hospital, Kancel said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0