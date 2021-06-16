Man arrested in Capitol riot asks to travel to car swap meet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man arrested for sitting with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot asked a federal judge to allow him to travel for a classic-car swap meet.

Richard Barnett 's attorney, Joseph McBride of New York City, claims Barnett needs to travel to make a living.

“Mr. Barnett’s second job of buying and selling classic cars is now his primary source of income. Consequently, his ability to travel for work is crucial to his ability to pay his bills, provide for his family and fund his legal defense.”

Barnett is currently only allowed to travel up to 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) from his residence while he is on home detention awaiting trial, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Petit Jean Mountain, where the car show is being held, is 200 miles (321.87 kilometers) from Gravette.