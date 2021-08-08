 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in killings of 3 women on South Texas Island
0 Comments
AP

Man arrested in killings of 3 women on South Texas Island

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the killings of three woman at a home in the Texas resort community of South Padre Island.

Officers were called to a “family disturbance” at a condominium in the island city around 10 p.m. Saturday and arrived to find the women shot dead, police said in a statement.

Police said the suspect fled the scene of the shooting but later turned himself in and was arrested in the neighboring community of Port Isabel. Police did not identify the man, who they said is being held on South Padre Island pending formal charges.

The dead women were a 46, 47 and 65 years old and from the Houston area, police said.

Police did not provide the women's names, did not immediately answer questions about a motive in the shootings or explain the relationships between the suspect and the women killed.

South Padre Island is a community on a barrier island of the same name, off the southern coast of Texas near the Mexican border.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?
National

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?

  • Updated

President Joe Biden's vaccination goal comes a month late amid a delta variant  outbreak now swamping hospitals and prompting new mask rules. Learn what may come next, including mandatory vaccinations, and see the data on your state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News