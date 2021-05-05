Man arrested in shooting on Arkansas university campus

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — An 18-year-old man was arrested on a first-degree battery charge in connection with an altercation at an Arkansas university campus that wounded two people.

Kendrin Hicks was arrested on suspicion of shooting a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student late Thursday, the Pine Bluff Commercial reported. Police said a woman was stabbed by another woman during the scuffle as well.

Hicks was released from the Jefferson County jail Monday after posting $10,000 bond, according to jail records, which do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities have not yet released a motive in the shooting, which happened in a parking lot outside of a campus dining facility. The campus is in Pine Bluff, about 37 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Pine Bluff Commercial.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0