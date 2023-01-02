 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man arrested on attempted murder charges in machete attack on police on New Year’s Eve

  • 0

(2 Jan 2023) A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press, authorities are investigating whether the suspect in the machete attack on three New York police officers was inspired by radical Islamic extremism. (Jan. 2)

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve, injuring two officers, was arrested Monday on attempted murder charges, police said Monday.

Trevor Bickford, 19, also faces attempted assault charges, the New York Police Department said in a release.

Bickford was hospitalized after police shot him in the shoulder during the confrontation and was awaiting arraignment. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak to the allegations.

A law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that investigators were looking into whether he was inspired by radical Islamic extremism.

The violence happened about two hours before midnight Saturday, just outside the high-security zone where revelers are screened for weapons before gaining entry to one of the world’s biggest and most famous New Year’s celebrations.

People are also reading…

Two of the officers were struck with the machete before the suspect was shot, authorities said. The two officers were hospitalized, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut, and were expected to recover. So was the suspect.

Get more updates here:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News