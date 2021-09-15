Man called largest child porn purveyor gets 27-year sentence

Chuang rejected that deal during a hearing in May, calling it “too flawed” and saying he was inclined to give Marques a longer sentence than 15 to 21 years.

The revised agreement recommended a prison sentence between 21 and 27 years, but Chuang wasn't bound by those terms.

Prosecutors recommended a 27-year sentence with lifetime supervision after his release.

"It goes without saying that the crimes committed by (Marques) are without parallel," prosecutors wrote, saying he “created a 'safe place' for child sexual abusers to meet and share images, videos, to encourage, to promote and discuss the sexual abuse of children, to include infants.”

Defense attorneys said a 21-year sentence would be “fair and just” for Marques, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Ireland. His lawyers also asked Chuang to allow Marques to return to Ireland after he completes his prison sentence.

"No punishment can undo the harms reaped upon the victims of child pornography," they wrote. “However, the Court must mete out a sentence that weighs that harm among many other factors.”