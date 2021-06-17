Man charged in boy's freeway death spoke with police: papers

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man charged with killing a 6-year-old boy in a road rage incident told police he pulled out and fired a gun at a car on the freeway after he got angry with a driver who made a rude gesture.

Orange County prosecutors wrote in court papers filed Wednesday that murder suspect Marcus Eriz, 24, told police June 6 that he grabbed a loaded gun, rolled down the window and shot at a car driven by a woman who gestured toward him on a freeway while he was on his way to work on May 21.

The shot killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos while he sat in a booster seat in the back of his mother's car on his way to kindergarten, prosecutors said.

Days later, a co-worker told Eriz that authorities were looking for a car similar to the one he used with his girlfriend, Wynne Lee, 23, who since has been charged with being an accessory after the fact. Eriz then hid the car in a relative's garage and started driving a red truck, shaved his beard and began pulling back his hair, prosecutors said in papers calling Eriz an “extreme danger” and asking the court to deny him bail.

Eriz and Lee are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in a case that has drawn outrage in the county of 3 million people, where many people rely on the network of freeways to get to work and school, like Leos.