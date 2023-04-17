KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The 85-year-old white man who shot a Black teen at his front door in Kansas City, Missouri, last week has been charged charged with armed assault, the Clay County prosecutor said Monday.

Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said at a news conference that race was not a factor in the shooting that occurred last Thursday.

“We understand how frustrating this has been but I can assure the criminal justice system is working and will continue to work,” Thompson said at a news conference.

A 16-year-old boy was supposed to pick up his two younger brothers last week when he rang the doorbell of the wrong Kansas City, Missouri, house. A man came to the door and shot Ralph Yarl in the head -- then shot him again.

Now community leaders and an attorney for Yarl’s family are demanding justice for the Black teen, who is recovering at home after being released from the hospital on Sunday, and they are questioning whether race played a role in the shooting.

