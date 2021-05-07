Man charged in stabbings of 2 Asian women a no-show in court

Police Chief William Scott initially said the attack appeared to be “totally random.”

Thompson was arrested in 2017 and sent to a state mental hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial in the stabbing of a man, the police association said.

In 2018, Thompson was sent into a state Mental Health Diversion program that provides “intensive, court-monitored treatment and services,” the District Attorney’s office said.

A judge allowed him to be released from the program after nearly two years. He wasn’t charged with any new offenses. But he was arrested on warrants for missing court dates, including in April 2020, when he also was found to be in possession of a drug pipe, prosecutors said.

“What happened is a devastating tragedy, and we will use the full force of our office’s resources to prosecute this case. We also need to work hard to stop the next crime from happening, and that involves prevention and treatment,” the District Attorney’s office statement said. “Mr. Thompson needed intensive supervision and services — which he received during Mental Health Diversion and which prevented new criminal behavior.”

“We also must implement stronger responses to addressing the mental health crisis in our streets in order to keep our community safe,” the statement said. “For over 40 years, we have failed to invest resources into treatment, supportive housing, and other necessary services for those who are mentally ill and their families. We are all less safe as a result of that legacy.”

