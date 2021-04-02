Man charged with 4 counts of murder in California shooting

Reports of shots fired in the city of Orange sent officers to the scene within two minutes, and they exchanged gunfire with the shooter through the gate before the locks were cut, police said. A man was found dead inside an office, a woman in another office and a second woman was found on an outdoor landing upstairs.

Spitzer said it appears the boy died in his mother’s arms as she tried to protect him from the shooting.

Scott Clark, who is owner of Calco Financial that is two doors down from Unified Homes, said he has seen about 10 people working inside Unified Homes but doesn’t know them well. He said he would sometimes invite Tovar inside his own office to take a break, and described him as hard-working.

“He’s there day and night,” Clark said.

The murder charges make Gaxiola eligible for the death penalty. Spitzer has said he has not decided if he will seek it.

The violence was the nation’s third major mass shooting in just over two weeks. Last week a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and killed 10. A week before that, six Asian women were among eight people killed at three Atlanta-area spas.