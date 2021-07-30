Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — A man was charged with murder Friday for allegedly beheading a woman while they were in a car in traffic in suburban Minneapolis.

Prosecutors say Alexis Saborit, 42, attacked America Thayer, 56, on Wednesday afternoon at in intersection in Shakopee. Authorities have not said what motivated the attack, but Soborit has a criminal history that includes a domestic assault conviction for an attack against Thayer in 2017. At that time, she said they had been dating seven years.

According to the complaint and a search warrant affidavit in the second-degree intentional murder case, police were notified that a body with no head had been pulled out of a car belonging to Thayer and that a suspicious man was seen walking in a nearby alley. Police arrived to find Thayer’s headless body on the ground, next to her bloodied car. Her head was a foot away. A machete-style knife, bloody shirt and shoes were found in an alley a few blocks away, the Star Tribune reported.

Saborit, of Shakopee, was scheduled to appear in Scott County court Friday. He did not immediately have an attorney to comment on his behalf.