Man charged with child rape volunteered with senior college

An attorney for Buono, who has an address in Lewiston, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Buono's move to Maine was approved by officials in Massachusetts, and he remains free on $50,000 bail with conditions preventing unsupervised conduct with anyone under 18, said David Traub, spokesperson for the Norfolk district attorney. He's due in court next week for a routine hearing.

The University of Southern Maine noted that Buono was never employed by the university or the University of Maine System. Instead, he was a volunteer at the USM Lewiston-Auburn campus’ senior college, which is associated with USM and featured on the USM website. The program offers non-credit classes for residents 50 and older on a variety of subjects, said USM spokesperson Daniel Hartill.

Before being removed, Buono was teaching courses including “Hamlet: Deep Dive” that examined one act of the play each week and “Juliet: An Actor Prepares.” Another course, which was to start on Feb. 22, was called “Hurray for Hollywood Screwball Comedies.” He also had classes that were scheduled to begin in April.

Buono is described as having retired to Maine after teaching theater and film in Southeast Asia, and having expertise in Shakespeare, Greek theater and cinema, according to the course catalog on USM’s website.