Man charged with killing 18 in Texas convicted in 1 slaying

A man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was convicted Thursday in one of the cases against him after an earlier mistrial.

Billy Chemirmir, 49, was found guilty of capital murder in the March 2018 smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors said that after Chemirmir and Harris were both at the same Walmart, he went to her home, killed her and stole her jewelry.

It was Chemirmir’s second trial in her death, after the first jury to hear the case deadlocked in November. Prosecutors aren’t seeking the death penalty, so Chemirmir will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

