Man charged with murder in North Carolina road rage shooting

“Regardless of the circumstances, no one deserved to be murdered while traveling our nation's highways,” Wilkins said in the release.

Ryan Eberly told LNP for a story published Monday that he may have accidentally forced another driver over to the shoulder of I-95 when he switched lanes before seeing the other car, but that he did not escalate the situation.

Eberly said he had switched into the right lane to go around a slower driver and became aware of the Malibu driving on the shoulder. The Malibu’s driver rolled his window down and gestured, Eberly said.

Eberly said he responded by gesturing that he was sorry and returned to the left lane. Moments later, he noticed the Malibu following closely behind him before the driver then pulled alongside, rolled down the window and started shooting, Eberly said.

“I looked over. The passenger window of my car was shattered. My wife called my name,” Eberly said.