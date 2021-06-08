Man charged with murder of boy in road-rage shooting

The Volkswagen was found at Eriz’s grandmother’s house in Whittier, but she is not implicated in the crime, the Orange County Register reported.

The gun had was discovered Eriz’s workplace in San Bernardino County, officials said.

Lee was believed to be driving the car and Eriz was in the front seat and is suspected to be the gunman, said county District Attorney Todd Spitzer, who held up a photograph of Aiden at a news conference.

Spitzer said charges being considered included murder “for doing a reckless act” that results in death and shooting into an occupied vehicle, which carries a possible sentence of seven years in state prison but with sentencing enhancements could bring 25 years to life.

Spitzer said the little boy killed doing what so many do every day — ride on the freeways — gripped Orange County, population about 3 million.

“It’s because it could have happened to any one of us,” he said.