Man charged with smuggling after California crash kills 13

The youngest injured was a 15-year-old girl who was treated for major injuries.

Cruz was taken into custody after another suspected smuggler was arrested at a California border station two weeks after the crash. That man said Cruz had offered him $1,000 per passenger to drive the sport utility vehicle that crashed but he declined, according to the criminal complaint.

“These smuggling networks seek maximum profit by moving as many people as possible across the border with zero regard for their safety and well-being,” acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in the statement. “Cramming dozens of people into eight-passenger vehicles and driving recklessly to avoid detection shows an utter disregard for human life. We will find and prosecute smugglers who use these methods and cause such tragic and avoidable deaths.”

Cruz didn't enter a plea at Tuesday's hearing. His arraignment is scheduled for April 27. He could face 20 years or more in federal prison if convicted.

