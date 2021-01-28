Man charged with threatening Congress by phone gets hearing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge is deciding whether a New Hampshire man accused of threatening to kill members of Congress in December will remain jailed while his case proceeds.

Ryder Winegar, 33, of Amherst, is accused of leaving phone messages for six members of Congress on Dec. 16 threatening to hang them if they didn’t support former President Donald Trump. He was arrested Jan. 11 and had a detention hearing Thursday, during which a prosecutor argued he was both a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Rombeau said Winegar has provided inconsistent information about the number of guns he owns, his financial resources and whether he has ever sought treatment for mental illness. Winegar’s attorney may have explanations for the discrepancies, he said, “but when there’s a pattern of them, that is what of particular concern to the government.”

Defense attorney Charles Keefe denied that his client has been inconsistent and argued that Winegar should be released under restrictions including electronic monitoring.

“Ultimately, the number one reason my client will not flee this matter is because he misses his kids terribly and wants to get home to be with them,” he said.