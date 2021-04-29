Man charged with threatening Iowa governor cites free speech

“I was a big fan of Gov. Reynolds until she started stepping on everyone’s rights and freedoms,” he said. “She’s wanting to play a victim, when she’s literally victimizing everyone else.”

Under Iowa law, comments cross the line into illegal harassment if they are intended to intimidate, annoy or alarm another person and have no “legitimate purpose.”

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled in 1989 that a man who wrote a profane letter to a state trooper who had ticketed him for speeding was not guilty of harassment. Only a small subset of “fighting words” intended to incite violence or injury amount to criminal harassment while profane and offensive language does not, the court ruled.

The First Amendment does not protect “true threats” that express a serious intent to commit violence against an individual or group, said Rita Bettis Austen, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa.

“That is a very high mark for a prosecutor to meet, and care must be taken not to chill protected speech in bringing a prosecution,” she said.