Take a look at trending news for today, April 26:
Premier League
Kevin de Bruyne scored twice as Manchester City beat first-place Arsenal 4-1 on Wednesday to take control of the Premier League title race.
While the defending champions remain second in the standings, Arsenal's lead was cut to two points, with City having two games in hand.
A third league title in as many years is now in sight for manager Pep Guardiola, whose team is in contention for a treble of trophies including the Champions League and FA Cup.
Arsenal proved no match for City in a game that always looked likely to have a major say in determining who would be crowned champions.
Get more here:
People are also reading…
The Little Mermaid
Pour one out for the poor unfortunate souls who aren't at CinemaCon. Attendees of the annual exhibition trade show were treated to the first-ever glimpse of Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in Disney's upcoming "The Little Mermaid" remake, including a show-stopping rendition of the character's signature number, "Poor Unfortunate Souls."
McCarthy didn't perform live, but she came to Las Vegas to introduce a clip of the movie, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel. In the dazzling footage, McCarthy channels Tallulah Bankhead with pitch-perfect flair as the evil sea witch convinces Ariel to part with her voice. Sporting dramatic makeup and a short, purple-ish updo, Ursula whips around her tentacles and shimmies through the sea alongside her sidekicks Flotsam and Jetsam while belting the evil anthem. And yes, McCarthy, who is known more for her comedic chops than her singing talents, effortlessly hits all of the song's high notes.
Read more about it here:
Fugees
A Fugees rapper accused in multimillion-dollar political conspiracies spanning two presidencies was convicted Wednesday after a trial that included testimony ranging from actor Leonardo DiCaprio to former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Prakazrel “Pras” Michel was accused of funneling money from a now-fugitive Malaysian financer through straw donors to Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, then trying to squelch a Justice Department investigation and influence an extradition case on behalf of China under the Trump administration.
A jury in Washington, D.C., federal court found him guilty of all 10 counts, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.
Read more about it here:
***
Get more of today's trending news here:
Disney sues DeSantis
Meta stock
Zooey Zephyr
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, April 26
In a letter posted online Tuesday night, Republican leadership in the Montana House said they will bring a motion Wednesday to impose a disciplinary action against Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Democrat and the first transgender legislator elected to the chamber.
House Republicans are pushing their debt ceiling package toward a vote. The roll call could come as soon as Wednesday. Speaker Kevin McCarthy's team huddled with key holdouts late into Tuesday evening. He declined to say whether he had the majority votes needed for passage. Prospects for the sweeping package were buoyed by a nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office analysis showing the Republican plan would reduce federal deficits by $4.8 trillion over the decade if the proposed changes became law. It would lift the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion into 2024 in exchange for steep budget cuts. President Joe Biden has threatened to veto the bill.
Asa Hutchinson has formally launched his Republican campaign for president in his hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas. The former two-term governor of Arkansas pledged Wednesday to be a leader who “will bring out the best of America” and aimed in his speech to draw contrasts with other GOP hopefuls on top issues, including how best to reform federal law enforcement agencies. Hutchinson has been a rare figure among announced or expected GOP presidential hopefuls in his willingness to criticize former President Donald Trump. Hutchinson has called for Trump to drop out of the 2024 race instead of seeking another term in the White House.
New York prosecutors are seeking to bar Donald Trump from using evidence from his criminal case to attack witnesses, citing what they say is the former president's history of making “harassing, embarrassing, and threatening statements” about people he’s tangled with in legal disputes. The Manhattan district attorney’s office filed court papers Monday asking Judge Juan Manuel Merchan for a protective order that would put strict guardrails around Trump’s access to and use of evidence turned over by prosecutors during the pretrial discovery process. Email messages seeking comment were left with Trump’s lawyers.
A nearly 30-year-old rape claim against Donald Trump has gone to trial. The jury in E. Jean Carroll's federal civil case got its first look Tuesday at the former advice columnist's allegation that Trump raped her in 1996 in a luxury department store dressing room. The former president says nothing happened between them. Carroll says a chance encounter with Trump turned violent decades before he became president. Trump says she fabricated the claim to sell a 2019 memoir. Trump wasn't in court Tuesday and isn't likely to testify, but his lawyers have not ruled it out. Carroll’s suit is a civil case, meaning that no matter the outcome, Trump isn’t in danger of going to jail.
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he could be handed a life sentence on a set of new extremism and terrorism charges that he has described as a Kremlin-ordered political vendetta. Navalny exposed official corruption and organized massive anti-Kremlin protests in Russia, and survived a nerve-agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. He is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for fraud. Speaking Wednesday via video link from a maximum security prison, Navalny asked for more time to study the 196 files that make up the extremism case. The judge gave him 10 days to study the case pending the trial, for which no date has been set yet.
Sudanese in the capital of Khartoum and the neighboring city of Omdurman have reported sporadic clashes between the military and a rival paramilitary force but said the intensity of fighting had dwindled on the second day of a three-day truce. The relative easing of hostilities Wednesday came a day after Sudanese and foreigners streamed out of Khartoum and other battle zones that rattled the new truce brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia. Aid agencies said the humanitarian situation was crumbling. A series of short cease-fires the past week have either failed outright or brought only intermittent lulls in the fighting that has raged between forces loyal to the country’s two top generals.
U.S. officials say the Taliban have killed the Islamic State group militant who spearheaded the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. service members and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. Initially, neither the U.S. nor apparently the Taliban were aware the mastermind was dead. Officials say he was killed during a series of battles early this month in southern Afghanistan between the Taliban and the Islamic State group’s affiliate. But in the past few days, U.S. intelligence confirmed “with high confidence” the Islamic State leader had been killed.
President Joe Biden and South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol have unveiled a new plan to counter North Korea’s persistent nuclear threat. The leaders announced the new agreement Wednesday. It includes plans to periodically dock U.S. nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea for the first time in decades, bolster training between the two countries, and more. The declaration was unveiled at a moment of heightened anxiety as North Korea has increased its pace of ballistic missile tests. Biden said “a nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies and partners is unacceptable" and would “result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action.”
Reaction is pouring in from civil rights leaders and the entertainment world following the death of Harry Belafonte. The singer of the hit “Banana Boat Song (Day-O)” and civil rights icon died Tuesday at age 96. As a groundbreaking activist, charismatic singer, Hollywood leading man, Broadway star and Black entertainer, Belafonte’s loss was felt across a wide swath of American life. Among those who paid tribute to Belafonte on Tuesday were the Rev. Al Sharpton, who called Belafonte “a culture-changing entertainer, a history-changing activist and an unmatchable intellectual.” Musician John Legend, meanwhile, said of Belafonte, “If you think about what it means to be an artist and an activist, he was literally the epitome of what that was."
Ed Sheeran has taken the witness stand in a New York courtroom to deny allegations that his hit song “Thinking Out Loud” ripped off Marvin Gaye’s soul classic “Let’s Get It On.” The singer was called to testify Tuesday in the civil trial by the heirs of Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer on the 1973 soul classic. The family has accused the English star of violating their copyright. They say his 2014 hit bore striking similarities to the famed Gaye track. Earlier in the day, a lawyer for Townsend’s heirs told the jury Sheeran's performance of the two songs together on stage was tantamount to “a confession.”
Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and Jamal Murray scored 35 points as the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-109 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night. Get a full recap of Tuesday night's action:
Brock Nelson scored by knocking in an airborne puck that had bounced off the face of Carolina’s Sebastian Aho, and the New York Islanders added two goals that came off turnovers, beating the Hurricanes 3-2 on Tuesday night and extending their first-round playoff series. Here's a full recap of Tuesday's action: