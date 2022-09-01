Man detained after pointing gun at Argentine vice president

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — One man was detained Thursday night after he reportedly aimed a handgun at point-blank range toward Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández.

Video from the scene broadcast on local television channels shows Fernández exiting her vehicle surrounded by supporters outside her home when a man can be seen extending his hand with what looks like a pistol and the vice president ducks.

The supporters surrounding the person appear shocked at what is happening amid the commotion in the Recoleta neighborhood of Argentina’s capital.

"A person who was identified by those who were close to him who had a gun was detained by (the vice president’s) security personnel. They set him aside, found the weapon, and now it must be analyzed,” Security Minister Aníbal Fernández told local cable news channel C5N.

The minister said he wanted to be careful in providing details until the investigation learns more. There was no official comment on whether the gun was real.

Unverified video posted on social media shows the pistol almost touched Fernández’s face.