Man drowns after saving girlfriend in Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY – A man drowned Sunday after saving his girlfriend from drowning in Lake Michigan at a Michigan City beach.

Donald Turner, a 28-year-old Portage resident, was out swimming in Lake Michigan with his girlfriend Sunday afternoon at the Washington Park beach at the lakefront city in LaPorte County. She started to struggle in the water.

Turner swam over to help her. He was able to bring her back to safety before going under the water, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.

He did not resurface.

First responders were dispatched to the beach at about 4:38 p.m. Sunday after a person was reported missing in the water.

"A nearby swimmer located Turner's body a short distance away from where he was last seen," the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. "Michigan City Fire Department immediately rendered life-saving measures."

Paramedics were not able to revive Turner.

He was taken by ambulance to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City, where he was pronounced dead.