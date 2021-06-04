Man exonerated in headphone slaying due to fired detective

He hopes to resolve it quickly since Garcia has served seven of those years.

“He was an angry young man, and who wouldn't be under these circumstances?” Mozenter said. “The whole criminal justice system in this case failed him from the moment he was arrested. The courts failed him. His lawyers failed him. The DA failed him."

That office, under a former district attorney, failed to disclose exculpatory evidence about Nordo, according to a stipulation signed by both sides. It includes transcripts of prison calls the detective made with the confidential witness in the case, who was groomed, sexually lured and promised money from the detective, according to the document.

Nordo also made sexual advances on Garcia, asking him to view pornography with him. Garcia refused, his lawyer said.

Nordo was set to go on trial in March 2020, just as the court shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. His trial is now set for October. His lawyer did not have an immediate comment on Garcia's case.

Mozenter hopes his client, who never finished high school, will be out of prison by then and out of Philadelphia.