Man faces 20 years in prison after jumping from plane in LA

The next day, he continued to smoke the crystal meth and decided to fly to Utah instead of taking a bus, the complaint says. He smoked more of the drug before heading to the airport Thursday but ultimately missed his flight and wandered the streets through the night.

On Friday, he missed a second flight but was rescheduled to board United Airlines Flight 5365, operated by SkyWest Airlines, to Salt Lake City. Victoria Dominguez took his seat and began to doze as he “was coming down from all the drugs he had used the last couple of days," the complaint says.

Then he heard other passengers laugh and say they were going to a different destination. He panicked. He “sprinted” toward a flight attendant at the front of the plane around 7 p.m. and said he wasn't feeling well and needed to get off the flight.

The flight attendant said the plane was about to take off and they began to struggle, the complaint says. He began pounding on the cockpit's door and trying to open the locked doorknob. When the pilots — who were confused by the banging — did not open the door, Victoria Dominguez wrenched open the emergency exit door and the emergency slide deployed, according to the complaint.