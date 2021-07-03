Man faces federal charges after explosion in neighborhood

Ceja did not have a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives or any other kind of permit "that would allow him to transport either aerial display fireworks or homemade fireworks made with explosive materials, including but not limited to flash powder,” according to the complaint affidavit written by a special agent with the ATF.

Ceja is being held until his initial court appearance scheduled for Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, about 10 pounds of homemade explosives blew up while they were inside a spherical containment vessel on a tractor-trailer, tearing the rig apart in what was supposed to be a safe operation by the Los Angeles Police Department to handle explosives that were too unstable to remove from a South Los Angeles neighborhood where tons of illegal fireworks were discovered.

The one-ton lid of the vessel flew into a backyard two blocks away, breaking a lemon tree and damaging the house.

Experts say the explosion was highly unusual, especially for a law enforcement agency with the size and resources of the LAPD. The blast could have been the result of human error — such as not correctly sealing the vessel or over-loading it with material — or a defect in the equipment like a micro-fissure that has grown with time and use. Or both.