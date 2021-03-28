 Skip to main content
Man fires gun at Everglades park rangers; later arrested
AP

Man fires gun at Everglades park rangers; later arrested

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (AP) — A man who fired a gun at Everglades National Park rangers was arrested Sunday evening, the park said.

No injuries were initially reported, the park said. It tweeted at 8:15 p.m. EDT Sunday that visitors and residents in Flamingo, a section of the park, should shelter in place. A later tweet said the situation was resolved and a suspect is in custody.

Federal, state and local authorities responded to the park.

People should continue to avoid the area, the park said. Its entrance and State Route 9336 were closed.

