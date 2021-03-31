Man gets 30 years in Oregon in shooting of an ex-fire chief

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of crimes spanning four states that culminated with an attempted murder in Oregon has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and will be extradited to Colorado to face a murder charge there, authorities said.

Matthew Anthony Fanelli, 32, was sentenced Monday for a 2019 attack in which officials say he shot a former fire chief multiple times and pistol-whipped the man's girlfriend in a bid to steal their car.

Fanelli has been held in a county jail in rural southern Oregon since his arrest two years ago. Authorities said he is accused of crimes in other states including the slaying of an Uber driver in Denver, Colorado, robberies in Wyoming and Utah and a gun battle on Interstate 5 in southern Oregon after leading police on a high-speed chase.

During the car chase, a bullet lodged in a car seat occupied by a 10-month-old infant, who wasn't harmed, t he Daily Courier reported.

Former Rogue River Fire Chief Mike Hannan, who was shot multiple times at close range, spoke at the sentencing hearing. He required several surgeries and still has a bullet lodged in his pelvis, the newspaper reported.