Man gets another life sentence for Kentucky store killings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A white man convicted of fatally shooting two Black shoppers at a Kentucky grocery store was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge.

During the sentencing Thursday, U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom told Gregory Bush that she hopes he learns to “reject” the “hate and bigotry” that led to the murders.

The victims, Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones, “were targeted specifically because of the color of their skin,” Boom said.

Bush had already been sentenced to life without parole after pleading guilty but mentally ill to state charges related to the shootings at a Kroger in suburban Louisville in 2018. On Thursday, Boom added a federal sentence of life in prison along with 10 years of additional confinement for gun and hate crimes, news outlets reported.

Given the chance to speak, Bush said Thursday he was “so sorry that this happened. I’m so sorry.”

Bush, who has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, said he was off his medication and “hearing voices” and “demons” that told him to kill his biracial son.