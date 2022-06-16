 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man gets caught between NYC subway train and platform, dies

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City subway rider died Thursday after getting trapped in the space between a train and the platform at a Brooklyn station, a transit official said.

The doors of the Q train in Brooklyn had closed when rider Marcus Bryant became trapped between the platform and the train car just before midnight Wednesday at a station in the borough's Midwood section, New York City Transit President Richard Davey said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Police had earlier said witness accounts suggested the man got caught in the subway door. But Davey told a news conference that the transit agency does not believe that happened.

Police said they would defer to the findings of the Metropolitan Transportation Agency. That includes New York City Transit, which oversees the subways.

It was unclear whether a train entering the station was able to stop before hitting Bryant, who had fallen to the tracks. Bryant was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brooklyn venue cancels Reagan shooter John Hinkley Jr.’s planned concert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News