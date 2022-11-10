 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Man gets home detention for shooting Black man during unrest

  • Updated
  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of reckless homicide in the 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police was sentenced Thursday to one year of home detention.

Tyler Newby, 32, also was sentenced to four years of probation for shooting Dorian Murrell.

Prosecutors had charged Newby with murder, but a Marion County judge conducting a bench trial found Newby, who is white, guilty of the lesser crime of reckless homicide.

Murrell, 18, died from a single gunshot wound to the heart after being shot in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 2020, during violence that followed protests over the killing of Floyd, a Black man.

Newby's first trial in Murrell's killing ended in a mistrial last year.

Newby surrendered shortly after the shooting. He claimed self-defense, saying the shooting occurred after he was approached by people and shoved to the ground. Newby said he saw someone standing over him and fired.

Prosecutors argued that being shoved to the ground didn't justify killing someone.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

