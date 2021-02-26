Man gets nearly 20 years for Colorado synagogue bomb plot

“The notion that he’s turned some corner is fantasy,” Moore said before listing the swastikas found in his jail cell and supremacist symbolism in his signed letters from jail.

Holzer refused the opportunity to make a statement at his trial.

“About two-and-a-half years ago, my first day as U.S. Attorney took me to a vigil for victims from the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue attack," said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn in a statement. “Today, my last day in the office, we have sentenced the extremist responsible for the attempted bombing of the Temple Emanuel Synagogue in Pueblo.”

In October, Holzer pleaded guilty to attempting to stop people from exercising their religion with an explosive or fire and attempting to destroy a building used in interstate commerce in a plea deal with prosecutors.

Holzer was arrested Nov. 1, 2019, after receiving two phony pipe bombs and 14 sticks of dynamite from undercover FBI agents that he planned to use at the Temple Emanuel.

One agent posed as a white supremacist and reached out to Holzer online after seeing his social media posts promoting white supremacy and violence, according to the facts agreed to by both sides as part of the plea deal.